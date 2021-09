For the first time this calendar year, Jamal Hill is listed on Oregon's two-deep. After serving a suspension that carried throughout fall camp and through the opener with Fresno State, Hill will be available to play this weekend. The question now is how much. Hill was not on the top line at nickel. He sat beneath Bennett Williams, who emerged as the starter in Hill's absence. No or separated the duo, indicating that Williams will make his second start on Saturday in Columbus.