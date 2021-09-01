- Mayor thanks city residents in farewell

I want to thank you for allowing me to be your mayor. It saddens me to tell you I must resign as mayor due to the selling of our home sooner than expected. We searched for a rental in city limits to finish out my term, but with nothing available, it forced us to go a different direction. I wanted to finish my term as mayor, but sometimes our plans and God’s plans aren’t the same. I have enjoyed serving the city of Seymour and working with the administration and employees.