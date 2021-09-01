Cancel
Simulation of bamboo's response to moisture used to prevent mold growth in building materials

By Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a rapidly growing renewable raw material, bamboo is an ideal substitute for wood. However, bamboo's susceptibility to mold in damp conditions poses a problem. Researchers at Fraunhofer have now analyzed bamboo's response to moisture under specific climatic conditions. By using simulation software, building owners can plan and implement measures to prevent the growth of mold.

