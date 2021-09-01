'Cinderella' Producers Fulwell 73 Wrap First Spanish-Language Project, 'Boundless,' For Amazon

In the past week, two clips related to Amazon's Cinderella musical starring pop star Camilla Cabello have been floating around on Twitter. The first, featuring material from the movie, is a brief glimpse at the pivotal scene where Cinderella's Fairy Godmother—here named Fab G and portrayed by Billy Porter—waves his wand and outfits her in a spiffy gown. "Yaassss future queen yaassss," he coos. The try-hard energy of the material was ripe for mockery and, indeed, it was mocked. Then came the Corden bit. Someone shot accursed footage of Cabello, Porter, and co-stars Idina Menzel and James Corden singing "Let's Get Loud" in the middle of traffic in Los Angeles for one of the "Crosswalk" segments on Corden's The Late Late Show. Corden, in a full mouse costume, thrusts his pelvis at the driver/videographer.