Mayoral Candidate Michelle Wu Has a Plan for Restaurant Equity in Boston
New research from Boston city councilor and mayoral hopeful Michelle Wu’s office suggests that half of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund dollars allocated to restaurants in the city went to businesses in just three of Boston’s 23 neighborhoods: Back Bay, Downtown, and the Seaport. Of the $29 billion in federal money distributed to restaurants across the country, Boston restaurants received about $340 million.boston.eater.com
Comments / 2