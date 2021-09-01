Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions presents "Disenchanted" & Out of the Darkness Walk 2021

If you're a firm believer in happily-ever-afters, then maybe don't see the musical 'Disenchanted' at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City next weekend. But if you're curious about what happens after your favorite fairy tale heroes ride off into the sunset, this could be your kind of show! (For mature audiences only.) Guests: NATALIE EICKHOFF and JORDYN SCHNIEDERS | Also, BETH HENDREN encourages everyone to register for this year's Out of the Darkness Walk and support AFSP's efforts to prevent suicide. (4:44) September 1, 2021.