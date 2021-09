Blowback from the Pokemon GO community in response to Niantic’s gym/Pokestop situation had some teeth after all. While the community – and we – had championed for COVID-related changes to stay long before the details appeared, Niantic’s nerfing of interaction distance was never something we thought would be among the first bonuses to leave, especially as we were told they’d be here for “the foreseeable future.” That nerf set players and content creators against the company, not just because of the ongoing pandemic but because the original changes aided accessibility, both in terms of player mobility issues and reducing impact on real-life locations.