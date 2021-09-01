Cancel
Lunchables will launch kids to space camp with limited 'Lunchabuilds' kits

By Robert Z. Pearlman
Space.com
 6 days ago
A rocket-shaped stack of cheese and crackers could now launch your kid on a real-life space adventure. Lunchables, the popular line of on-the-go meal and snack kits, is encouraging kids to play with their food through a new partnership with the oldest and largest toy store in the world, FAO Schwarz. With Lunchables' new "Lunchabuilds" kits, families now have the chance at an all-expenses-paid trip to one of three space camp experiences located across the United States.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

