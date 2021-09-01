Lunchables will launch kids to space camp with limited 'Lunchabuilds' kits
A rocket-shaped stack of cheese and crackers could now launch your kid on a real-life space adventure. Lunchables, the popular line of on-the-go meal and snack kits, is encouraging kids to play with their food through a new partnership with the oldest and largest toy store in the world, FAO Schwarz. With Lunchables' new "Lunchabuilds" kits, families now have the chance at an all-expenses-paid trip to one of three space camp experiences located across the United States.www.space.com
