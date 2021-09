A Batavia woman was arrested yesterday and charged with defrauding federal COVID-19 relief programs. According to reports, 36 year old Danielle Tooley used personal information of other people to file for and claim federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits between July and December 2020. She first came to the attention of authorities when she was pulled over and charged with possession in November 2020 and a search found six NY State unemployment benefit cards in other people’s names. Video footage showed Tooley withdrawing funds from the cards at ATMs. The total alleged fraud was at least $99,141.39.