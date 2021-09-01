Please Enable JavaScript

Leveraging your pandas data manipulation skills to learn PySpark. Being able to skillfully and efficiently manipulate big data is a useful skill to have for data analysts, data scientists and anyone working with data. If you are already comfortable with Python and pandas, and want to learn to wrangle big data, a good way to start is to get familiar with PySpark, a Python API for Apache Spark, a popular open source data processing engine for big data. In this post, we will look at side-by-side comparisons of pandas code snippets for basic data manipulation tasks and their counterparts in PySpark.