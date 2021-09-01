Arrowheadlines: Close games in 2020 are a reason to believe the Chiefs will have fewer wins in 2021

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes — Rank: 1 (One game: 1 | 2021 prod.: 1) The Chiefs fall from No. 1 to No. 2, not because they aren’t as offensively powerful as they were a year ago, but because the Packers are just slightly superior in this very specific ranking exercise. We have a better idea of how Edwards-Helaire fits into their scheme, too, leading to a three-place bump among RBs following his rookie season. That alone was not enough to push KC past the Packers, but contra Ricky Bobby’s motto, second place is, in fact, worth a whole lot. It’s the theme for the Chiefs, who lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl — and offensively, they’re on the triplets podium, at least, with Mahomes obviously leading the way. We’d take Mahomes in a single game over anyone else, and over the entirety of a season. There’s a reason Kansas City locked him up for a decade, and having Hill — the second-best receiver in yards in 2020 — certainly doesn’t hurt.