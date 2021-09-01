Arrowheadlines: Close games in 2020 are a reason to believe the Chiefs will have fewer wins in 2021
To get to 14-2 last season, they needed to go 8-0 in games decided by seven points or fewer. There’s no track record of any team being able to sustain anything like that in close games for an extended period of time. That list includes the 2018-19 Chiefs and Mahomes, who was 9-7 in games decided by seven points or fewer before 2020. And while that list includes a couple of games in which late scores by the opposing team made the final score, Kansas City was in real danger more often than not:www.chatsports.com
