Nervous System: Dumpster Diving for Fraud and Profit

“Espionage” conjures up images of spies slinking through dark alleys, cozying up to potential targets at luxurious parties, and trading a country’s most guarded secrets. Company executives know, however, that espionage is a threat in the corporate world as well. So-called “corporate espionage”—or the theft of company data by a company insider—can cost companies their competitive advantage and deprive them of millions of dollars in profits. Insider breaches occur in all industries—whenever a company has valuable data, from product designs to personal customer data to proprietary technology or methods, that company is a potential target of corporate espionage. Now, further complicating the issue, recent SEC actions in the cybersecurity context suggest that corporate espionage may pose not only a competitive challenge for publicly traded companies, but also a complex disclosure issue. Increasingly, companies must be mindful of not only how they guard their precious data from enemies within, but also how they publicly talk about those measures.