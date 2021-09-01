Cancel
Cayuga, NY

Seward House Museum has seen major success this year

 6 days ago
The Seward House Museum has been very successful this summer, according to Tour Cayuga’s Karen Kuhl.

Maria Coleman says that tours are limited to 16 people per tour due to COVID, but that they have been selling out almost every day that they’re open.

Fundraising didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic, but this year it’s back and Sept. 18 will welcome Dorothy Wickenden who just published a new book referencing the Seward House, its family, and Harriet Tubman.

