Seward House Museum has seen major success this year

The Seward House Museum has been very successful this summer, according to Tour Cayuga’s Karen Kuhl.

Maria Coleman says that tours are limited to 16 people per tour due to COVID, but that they have been selling out almost every day that they’re open.

Fundraising didn’t happen last year due to the pandemic, but this year it’s back and Sept. 18 will welcome Dorothy Wickenden who just published a new book referencing the Seward House, its family, and Harriet Tubman.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)