Social Security Costs Have Been ‘Significantly’ Pushed by COVID-19

By Tiziana Piatos
southarkansassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Social Security Administration revealed that COVID-19 pandemic has affected the program’s already weak trust funds. In an annual report obtained by WSJ, trustees for the Social Security trust fund said the program is expected to pay benefits that exceed its income in 2021, the same as anticipated last year at the outset of the pandemic. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which provides retirement and survivor payments, will now only pay full benefits as planned until 2033. That’s a year sooner than forecasts from the previous year.

