Soccer scrimmage

Corry's boys soccer team hosted Seneca for a scrimmage Tuesday at Sheen Field. The Beavers lost 4-1 after trailing 4-0 at halftime.The lone goal of the second half came from sophomore Ryan Webb who scored the Beavers' first goal of the season and the first of his varsity career. At top, Ethan Hartman chases down the ball with support from Levi Merrill. Below, Logan Amy controls the ball on defense while Abel Moreno (3), Gavin Ongley (20) and Kiel Winans (22) look on. With the cancellation of Thursday's scrimmage, Corry will start the season Saturday at home at 2 p.m. versus Greenville.