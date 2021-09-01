C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant: Is It More Lethal than Delta Variant?
Scientists are interested in the C.1.2 COVID-19 variant because it contains changes in its genome that are comparable to those seen in variants of interest, such as Delta. In a recently published article in The Guardian, a novel COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has made international news. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa issued a warning about the “C.1.2 lineage” on Monday, claiming it has been found in all of the country’s provinces, although at a low incidence.southarkansassun.com
Comments / 0