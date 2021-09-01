6 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $1,200,000

True luxury in a gated community on 2 acres in China Spring ISD. The 9746 square-foot renovated home boasts any amenity you could ever desire. This 6BR/9BA home is only the tip of what this property has to offer. As you enter the grand foyer you’ll see an office to your left and a dining room to the right. The office has a wood-burning fireplace, new flooring and a grand wall of built-ins. The dining room features new paint, new fixtures, and new floors as well. The formal living room overlooks the kitchen and breakfast area. The living room features a wall of built-ins as well plus another wood-burning fireplace. The beautiful kitchen has granite counters, all new appliances, double ovens, farm sink, two pantries, white cabinets, and a large oversized island. Isolated master suite with raised ceilings, an enormous bathroom with dual vanities, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and a closet that connects to the office. You won’t believe all of the extra rooms and spaces in this home! Outside of the master you’ll see a beautiful sunporch with marble floors and a wall of windows for amazing natural light; it's the perfect place to read a book and enjoy coffee. Additionally this home features a new roof that’s just one year old, a three-car garage, and new electrical and plumbing throughout. The downstairs family room has its own separate entrance from the exterior of the home. This is a perfect room to make as cozy or kid-friendly as you want. This room has direct access to the pool and a set of his and her full bathrooms. Also, don’t forget the storm cellar or easily converted wine cellar off of the family room. Two ways to get upstairs, one traditional staircase and one new spiral staircase. Upstairs features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, a perfect place for a pool table, and a great escape for movies and fun! The media room is ready for popcorn and Netflix. Other features include a beautiful workout room with a wall of mirrors, multiple rooms for storage, and plenty of places to make your own. Outdoor paradise includes a sparkling pool, hot tub and sauna. Also please see how pretty the outdoor patio is, all brand new. Yearly HOA required. All-new exterior and interior paint. It's all you have ever dreamed of in one property!