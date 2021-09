SALINE COUNTY- A house in the rural Saline County community of Brookville was a total loss after a fire Saturday afternoon. Just after 4:30p.m. Saturday, deputies and firefighters were sent to the 100 block of W. Third in Brookville for the report of a structure fire. Firefighters from both Rural Fire District No. 3 and Rural Fire District No. 7 responded to the blaze, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.