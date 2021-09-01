Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hell Yeah Rock Regresses to Childhood

By Joannie Penderwick
PopMatters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Roger Waters and Syd Barrett from 1967, back when Pink Floyd was pure psychedelic stew, the BBC’s Hans Keller told them that he found their music loud, too loud–loud enough to trample musical delicacies. He questioned whether all this loudness thinly veiled the band’s hostility toward their audience. That his capsule verdict held Pink Floyd’s music to be “a little bit of a regression to childhood” is no surprise. The surprising part is that he then answered his own complaint by saying, “But, after all, why not?”

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Fugit
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Lester Bangs
Person
Jack White
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Kid Rock
Person
William Golding
Person
Syd Barrett
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock#Toc H#Rock Band#The Rock#Music Video#British#Sixteen Saltines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicKerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell"

Despite what you may have heard, old-school death metal never went away. But what a new generation is increasingly discovering is that there are subtly new ways to evoke the sound of a crushing avalanche of blood, guts and existential dread. The most adventurous of these bands are taking the hallucinogenic cosmic death route, and WHARFLURCH are immediately identifiable as among the best of that malevolent group.
Celebritiesjackcentral.org

The metamorphosis of Halsey

Halsey, the once blue-haired singer who rose to fame in 2015 with the release of “Badlands,” has changed form once again. The release of their highly-anticipated fourth album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” (“IICHLIWP”), in addition to the accompanying film of the same name, marks a musical and personal turning point for the singer. The album focuses on “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” Halsey wrote and recorded the album, along with acting in the film, while pregnant with her and boyfriend Alev Aydin’s first child. She announced the birth of their son via Instagram in July.
MusicPopMatters

The Grahams Deliver Dreamy Indie Pop with “Pilgrims and Punks” (premiere)

The Grahams take their cinematic approach to songwriting to new heights with “Pilgrims and Punks”. The duo’s use of muted synths and a pulsating crescendo feel far more pop than Americana. It’s a convincing dreamscape leveraged by a hypnotic, layered vocal delivery from the couple. All-in-all, the tune marks a significant departure from the Grahams’ roots-driven sound, and they sell it just as well as they have previous songs.
Musicwvli927.com

The Who’s Keith Moon Remembered

It was 42 years ago today (September 7th, 1978) that the Who's drummer Keith Moon died at age 32. Moon's death, which was ruled accidental, was caused by an overdose of Heminevrin, a medication prescribed to help alleviate alcohol withdrawals, mixed with alcohol. According to police reports there were 32 pills found in Moon's system, some of which were not yet dissolved. He died while staying in Harry Nilsson's London apartment — which coincidentally was where "Mama" Cass Elliott had died four years earlier. Moon was survived by his daughter Mandy and his fiancee Annette Walter-Lax.
MusicAceShowbiz

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Many experts, meanwhile, believe that the drummer's devastating death, during rehearsals for an upcoming North American tour, led to the end of the band. AceShowbiz - Led Zeppelin were close to calling it a day before drummer John Bonham's death in 1980, according to biographer C.M. Kushins. The writer's extensive...
Rock MusicSpin

BottleRock Pulls The Plug On Guns N’ Roses’ Set With Dave Grohl on Stage

BottleRock Napa Valley doesn’t mess around with its 10pm curfew. Guns N’ Roses closed out Saturday night’s festivities with an epic two-and-a-half-hour performance that ended with Dave Grohl joining them onstage to help with guitars and backup vocals on “Paradise City.” All was going well until the clock struck 10 and promoters promptly cut the sound, halfway through the song. But that didn’t stop the band from finishing out the hit in full force, with the crowd screaming the lyrics, rendering the attempt to quiet things down completely useless.
Entertainmentkxlp941.com

9/7 This Day In Rock History

In 1968 Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham made their live debut as Led Zeppelin, but billed as The New Yardbirds. In 1973 Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention released the album “Over-Nite Sensation.”. In 1978 Who drummer Keith Moon died of a drug overdose....
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Guns N’ Roses + Dave Grohl Performance Cut Off Due to Bottle Rock Curfew

It's the kind of collaboration that could be the big takeaway from your festival weekend, but fans only got a little taste of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl joining Guns N' Roses on "Paradise City" before the power got cut. The unfortunate incident occurred during GN'R's set at Bottle Rock Saturday (Sept. 4) night, falling victim to Napa Valley's strict 10PM curfew.
Musicloudersound.com

The Rolling Stones: Tattoo You - Album Of The Week Club review

Who would have thought it? Sent into the vaults to conjure up an album for the Rolling Stones to tour behind in 1981, producer Chris Kimsey returned with pure gold. Tops and Waiting On A Friend date back to 1972’s Goats Head Soup sessions and feature Mick Taylor, while the career-reinvigorating star of the show, Start Me Up found its unlikely genesis in the single rock take of a Black And Blue-era reggae cast-off by the name of Never Stop.
Musichennemusic.com

Steely Dan tops the hennemusic Hot 10

Steely Dan tops this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. The group are streaming audio of their classic hit, “Reelin’ In The Years”, as the latest preview to their forthcoming package “Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!”. Read all about it and check out the song in this week’s top story!. The HH10...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

'You Keep Discovering Another Little Thing': Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin on Finding New Joy in Old Songs

The world knows so many different Paul McCartneys: the charming young moptop, the Sixties avant-garde innovator, the bearded family man, the rock & roll legend. But the stunning new Hulu docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1 presents Paul like we’ve never seen him before: the proud music geek. It’s just Macca in deep conversation with fellow legend Rick Rubin, as they listen close to the Beatles’ music, sharing memories and focusing on the sonic details. 3, 2, 1 has struck a nerve with fans, because there’s never been a music doc quite like it. “Each song’s got a story of how you wrote it,” McCartney tells Rolling Stone. “And luckily, I can remember a lot of the circumstances.”
MusicColorado Springs Independent

Poetic pop star Perfume Genius wants to do less thinking and more feeling

For Mike Hadreas, who for the past decade has recorded and performed under the name Perfume Genius, music has been part of an evolution that’s taken him from obscure cult status to upcoming dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Hollywood Bowl. He’s also found his way onto numerous publications’ year-end lists, with his most recent studio album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately coming in at No. 4 on The Guardian’s 50 best albums of 2020.
MusicPopMatters

The Sweet Inspirations ‘Let It Be’ By Themselves 1967-1970

The Sweet Inspirations were an all-female gospel/soul quartet consisting of Cissy Houston, mother of the late Whitney Houston, Sylvia Shernwell, Myrna Smith, and Estelle Brown. They were well-known for their backup singing and lent their voices to such classic recordings as Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland, Dusty Springfield’s Dusty in Memphis, and Van Morrison’s “Brown-Eyed Girl”, not to mention albums by Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley. They also had hits on their own, including one written for them by Linden ‘Spooner’ Oldham and Dan Penn called “Sweet Inspiration”. That’s included here, as well as the eight other US R&B charted singles from the group’s heyday.
MusicPopMatters

Nico Hedley Emits a Gorgeous, Late-Night Twang on ‘Painterly’

One of the many great things that can be said about Painterly, the debut album from Nico Hedley, is that the songs sound instantly recognizable. They have a relaxed, lived-in feeling that seems like they were emitted from a late-night radio show 40 years ago that you caught on a rainy highway drive. Or perhaps they were blasted out of a turntable at a friend’s house while everyone was sipping whiskey and talking about bad breakups and their favorite authors. The songs on this album all have that sort of feel to them. It’s part cry-in-your-beer country, part ruminative Americana – and all sound fantastic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy