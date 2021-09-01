Hell Yeah Rock Regresses to Childhood
In an interview with Roger Waters and Syd Barrett from 1967, back when Pink Floyd was pure psychedelic stew, the BBC’s Hans Keller told them that he found their music loud, too loud–loud enough to trample musical delicacies. He questioned whether all this loudness thinly veiled the band’s hostility toward their audience. That his capsule verdict held Pink Floyd’s music to be “a little bit of a regression to childhood” is no surprise. The surprising part is that he then answered his own complaint by saying, “But, after all, why not?”www.popmatters.com
