Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, is hospitalized with pneumonia — and his wife said it took 24 hours to get him a bed due to COVID. “Thanks for your patience on this update,” his manager Frank Bilotta wrote Monday on Facebook. “Tony has been diagnosed with pneumonia but is in good spirits and is doing well. He was up walking around yesterday and his doctors think he should be able to return home within the week.”