Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

7 Bedroom Home in Waco - $479,900

WacoTrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in a prestigious neighborhood, walking distance to Lake Waco. Roof replaced last year, and AC replaced 2 months ago. This is an extremely rare find of a house, because the lot shape and building layout maximize functionality, and beauty. For starters, the .55 acres lot size is diamond shaped, allowing it to have a super long driveway, which can not only accommodate several cars, but also an RV. The house wraps around the backyard, making luscious greenery, and oversized pool, the focal point . The L-shaped home is built with a north wing and a south wing, and with each wing having its own master bedroom and guest bedrooms. At the center of the where two wings meet is the spacious kitchen. At the center of the yard is a 60,000 gallon pool, pergola, pool slide, a Fuji apple tree, and several other fruits. This house was built with the deepest love for calmness, and serenity, and the quality of the build, design of the home, and lot choice, reflect that. Come be inspired.

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Waco, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Waco, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Waco#Bedroom Home#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes Mexico, no reports of serious damage

ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing rock falls and damaging buildings, though there were no immediate reports of casualties. The 7.0 magnitude quake, which struck 11 miles northeast of the resort of Acapulco, Guerrero,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy