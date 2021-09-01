Falcons: Multiple talented wide receivers have hit the waiver wire

Surprisingly, the Falcons elected to keep a ton of receivers on their 53-man roster. That may change, depending on if the Falcons decide to add some offensive linemen or defenders when they submit their waiver claims. Still, even though it isn’t the weakest position group, there are some receivers I hope Terry Fontenot considers. Unlike fantasy football, the Falcons will get any player they claim without resetting their priority, pending they aren’t claimed by the Jaguars, Jets, or Texans first. Here are a few wide receivers I have my eye on: