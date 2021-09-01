Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons: Multiple talented wide receivers have hit the waiver wire

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprisingly, the Falcons elected to keep a ton of receivers on their 53-man roster. That may change, depending on if the Falcons decide to add some offensive linemen or defenders when they submit their waiver claims. Still, even though it isn’t the weakest position group, there are some receivers I hope Terry Fontenot considers. Unlike fantasy football, the Falcons will get any player they claim without resetting their priority, pending they aren’t claimed by the Jaguars, Jets, or Texans first. Here are a few wide receivers I have my eye on:

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Unc#American Football#Texans#Chargers#Deetalksalot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLTMZ.com

Offset Ready For Falcons To Move On From Matt Ryan, 'We Need A New QB'

Offset is clearly ready to see the Matt Ryan era come to an end in Atlanta ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to see his beloved Falcons move on to a new quarterback. The "Bad and Boujee" rapper -- who's from the ATL area -- was talking football with us out in NYC earlier this week ... when he explained he's done with Ryan.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Signed Veteran Running Back

Just days after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, running back Wayne Gallman has caught on with another NFC team. Gallman signed with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Atlanta released running back Qadree Ollison in a corresponding move. Gallman spent the last four seasons with the...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Report: Arthur Blank provides more details regarding the Julio Jones trade

Julio Jones is back in the headlines as Arthur Blank sat down with The Athletic for an interview in which the former Falcons wide receiver was brought up. In the interview, Blank admitted he was befuddled by the All-Pro wideout’s sudden discontent with organization, which led to missed practices, and eventually, a strained relationship. This, from Jeff Schultz’s piece:
NFLYardbarker

Saints Cut Former Falcons RB

Freeman was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns in six years with Atlanta. Freeman was made the highest paid running back in the league by the Falcons when they signed him to a five-year contract worth $41.25 million in 2017.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLBleacher Report

2021 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings Before Week 1 of NFL Season

The time has almost come. On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in the opening game of the 2021 NFL season. For fantasy managers, that will signal a massive shift of focus, from assembling teams for the season to come to setting lineups and making waiver claims on a weekly basis.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Falcons X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons have been on a downward slide ever since the famous 28-3 disaster in the Super Bowl. They’ve kept largely the same offensive core around, but there is some major change heading into the 2021 season. When the NFL Draft began, many were unsure what path the Falcons were taking. Bring in the replacement for Matt Ryan, or give him an elite weapon to replace Julio Jones?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons and Cam Newton aren’t a good match

The Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback situation has become increasingly confusing throughout pre-season and roster cuts. Atlanta opted to keep both Feleipe Franks and Josh Rosen on their final roster. Rosen was a late addition to take snaps in the final pre-season game. Franks was underwhelming throughout all three games with...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Potential Trade Targets for the Falcons

The Falcons will continue to tweak their roster as the season opener against the Eagles approaches. The 69-man roster is almost set with the 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad, but there are still ways to improve the personnel. Most of these trades aren’t likely because of the Falcons cap situation, but a couple of restructures or extensions would easily generate enough cap space for any of these proposals — namely, Grady Jarrett and Matt Ryan.
NFLYardbarker

Waiver wire targets the Falcons could bring in to replace members of initial 53-man roster

The Falcons released their initial 53-man roster, and I emphasize initial because this won’t be the group that is suiting up for the season opener against the Eagles. That is because of the NFL’s waiver wire, which will result in some reshuffling Wednesday. There are some things I must clarify before listing a few Falcons who could find themselves replaced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy