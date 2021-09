PFE - Free Report) Xeljanz, Lilly’s (. ABBV - Free Report) Rinvoq. Pfizer. Meanwhile, Sanofi (. RHHBY - Free Report) came up with updates on their pipeline. FDA Requires Heart-Risk Warnings on JAK Inhibitor Drugs’ Labels: The FDA ordered warnings about an increased risk of serious heart-related events, cancer, blood clots, and even death to be added on the labels of three JAK inhibitor medicines, Pfizer’s Xeljanz/Xeljanz XR, Lilly/Incyte’s Olumiant (baricitinib) and AbbVie’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib), which are approved to treat certain chronic inflammatory conditions. The FDA’s decision followed its review of safety data from Pfizer’s post-marketing study, ORAL Surveillance, on Xeljanz in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (“RA”).