Work together for a safe Labor Day weekend

 6 days ago

If traveling for Labor Day remember to buckle up, put phone down, plan a route. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds those who travel during the Labor Day weekend to buckle up, plan their routes and drive carefully though work zones. “Every driver on Wisconsin’s roads can make a...

