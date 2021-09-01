Work together for a safe Labor Day weekend

You’ve probably heard of the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk that takes place every year on Labor Day (minus last year, for obvious reasons). The bridge closes to public traffic from 6:30am to noon so folks can walk the 5-mile stretch from St. Ignace to Mackinaw City starting at 7am. Though no registration is required, and the event is free as always, there’s one key difference this year: There won’t be any buses taking walkers back to the starting line; folks who walk the entire bridge must arrange their own ride back — a ride that can only happen after the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon. See www.mackinacbridge.org/events/walk for more details. If you’re not game for hitching some four-wheel help, there are two other tiny Up North bridge walks available: The State Street Bridge Walk in Cheboygan, where you can line up at 11:24 and walk to Washington Park for free hot dogs, chips, and live music (Cheboygan.com) and Charlevoix’s Little But Mighty Bridge Walk at the Town House Bar. Participants need only gather at the Town House at 12:30 for a 1pm walk across the drawbridge — donations to the Charlevoix Food Pantry are welcome, as are amblers of all ages. (231) 675-5993.