10 Shows Like Evil You Should Watch If You Like Evil
Have you heard? Evil is the best show on TV. The oh-so-cool procedural, which premiered on CBS in 2019 before moving to Paramount+ for its second season, stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi as a trio of investigators looking into claims of demonic possession on behalf of the Catholic Church. It's creepy, absurd, and so much fun: a series of creative ghost stories that probe real-life problems with an off-kilter sense of humor. No other series is doing it like Evil.www.tvguide.com
Comments / 0