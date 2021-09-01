Man Arrested in Attempted Purse Snatching Incident in South Maui

A Kīhei man was arrested in an attempted purse snatching incident on the sidewalk fronting the Kīhei McDonald’s on Monday night. Police say 35-year-old Rodger Reklai allegedly approached two females at around 6:10 p.m., and grabbed the crossbody bag strap from one of the victims. While attempting to remove the bag off the victim, the second female grabbed the bag to prevent Reklai from taking it, and all three fell to the ground.