Police: Community Response Led To Arrest Of Sex Offender Suspect
A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said people on the West Side immediately responded to photos released, leading to the arrest of a sex offender. A convicted sex offender has been apprehended in the attempted abductions of several young boys in the west side area around Richmond Park. He has yet to be charged in the incidents, but he is off the street, thanks to the response of the community to photos of the suspect posted to social media earlier this week.mix957gr.com
