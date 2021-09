AC Milan are ready to welcome their latest summer signing in Pietro Pellegri as he is about to sign from Monaco, reports claim. After arriving on Monday evening and having passed the medical examinations yesterday, Calciomercato.com writes that the Italian striker went to the Rossoneri’s Casa Milan headquarters to sign his contract. He will then travel to the training ground Milanello, where he will train with his new team-mates this afternoon. MilanNews also confirms this.