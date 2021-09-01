No More Heroes 3 Review

No More Heroes 3 is sure as hell a mainline No More Heroes game, and frankly, that’s all it needs to be. If you came for the hack-and-slash, high-octane action that the original game promised and delivered, the game certainly has it. If you’re here for goofy anime-like plot, a slew of pop culture references, and just an overall helluva romp, this will be a fun time. And this game sure has a lot of Travis Touchdown being Travis Touchdown: a total and utter a*****e of an “otaku,” with his well-meaning heart, a borderline god complex, and no time to waste.