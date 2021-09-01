Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Covid-19 and drug safety: how the pandemic pushed pharmacovigilance to innovate

By Darcy Jimenez
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough far from the first pandemic in recent history, the rapid and far-reaching spread of Covid-19 worldwide has thrust drug safety into the spotlight in a way never seen before. The public is more aware of the role of health regulators than ever – and with agencies facing unprecedented demand for information and answers, pharmacovigilance (PV) has had to find ways to keep up.

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Safety#Drugs#Innovation#Covid#Pharmacovigilance#Iqvia#Ae#Mhra#Yellow Card Scheme#The Uk Government#Genpact#Ai#Adr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Will there be a firebreak lockdown in October to tackle rising Covid cases?

A member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has told the i newspaper that Boris Johnson’s Cabinet has drawn up plans to introduce a new “firebreak” lockdown in the event that current rates of Covid-19 hospitalisations continue and threaten to overwhelm the NHS this autumn.The unnamed expert warns that the UK is about to enter “an extended peak” of infections as the weather turns, which could overrun a health service exhausted after 18 months of battling the pandemic and already facing a backlog of treatments postponed when coronavirus became the priority last spring.That could see the...
Agricultureoklahoman.com

Can a drug for livestock treat COVID-19?

I’ve read reports of people taking a drug called ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19. Is this safe? And is there evidence it’s effective?. Dr. McEver: Large doses of ivermectin is dangerous. Ivermectin is approved to treat humans for parasites such as head lice and intestinal worms. It’s also used...
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Merck, GlaxoSmithKline Report Progress on COVID-19 Drug Candidates

Merck and GlaxoSmithKline, both with significant operations in Montgomery County, reported progress on COVID-19 experimental medicines they are working on with partner companies, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics started late-stage clinical testing for molnupiravir, an experimental oral antiviral therapeutic which is used to...
Public Healthafp.com

Japan has not endorsed ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Social media posts suggest that Japan's government recommends using antiparasitic drug ivermectin to treat Covid-19, citing remarks by the chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association. This is misleading; while he cautiously supported the treatment, the association does not represent the country's government, which has not endorsed ivermectin for that use.
WorldBirmingham Star

Need to rebuild health systems: WHO regional director

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 6 (ANI): As the five-day Regional Committee meeting of the WHO South-East Asia Region began on Monday, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of World Health Organization South-East Asia emphasised that countries have to rebuild their health systems at a time when government revenues are under pressure.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Breathonix Rolls Out 60-Second COVID-19 Breathalyzer Test

Concept: Singapore startup Breathonix has developed an easy-to-use breath test to detect COVID-19 within a minute. The technology is currently being tested collaboratively at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Nature of Disruption: The breath analysis technology functions by identifying...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Alexion’s Ultomiris approved in EU for use in children and adolescents with PNH

The EU has granted expanded approval to AstraZeneca division Alexion’s Ultomiris (ravulizumab) for use in children and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH). A long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris provides quick, complete and long-lasting complement inhibition. A very rare and severe blood disorder, PNH is characterised by the damage of...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

ExeVir Q&A: the llama-derived antibody that could fight Covid-19

Despite being founded just last June, Belgian biotech ExeVir is making serious headway in the race to develop effective antibodies against Covid-19. The company’s llama-derived antibody, XVR011, is currently being trialled in healthy individuals and hospitalised Covid-19 patients – and the data so far looks promising. The antibodies were originally...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Stop use of ivermectin for COVID-19: AMA, pharmacist groups

(HealthDay)—The prescribing, dispensing and use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials must end immediately, the American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists say. The drug has U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat people with infections caused by internal...
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Sorrento initiates enrolment for Phase II Covid-19 drug trial in Brazil

Sorrento Therapeutics has begun subject enrolment in Phase II clinical trial of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC) in Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory distress (ARD) or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in Brazil. The first subject was enrolled at the first centre of the Phase II trial in...
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Increase in Demand for Swabs and Viral Transport Medium Owing to Covid-19 Pandemic

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Introduction. Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market’. According to the report, the global swab and viral transport medium market was valued at US$ 0.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2020 to 2030. Viral transport medium (VTM) enables safe transfer of viruses, chlamydia, and mycoplasma for research, including conventional cell culture methods, diagnostic tests, and molecular biology techniques. Swabs collected and transported dry or in saline are compared to commercially available swab/medium combinations for PCR detection of influenza, enterovirus, herpes simplex virus, and adenovirus.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Reliance obtains DCGI approval to conduct Phase I Covid-19 vaccine trial

Reliance Life Sciences has obtained approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to carry out a Phase I clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine with some conditions. This trial will assess the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the two-dose vaccine against Covid-19 infection in healthy subjects, PTI reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy