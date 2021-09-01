Late for Work 9/1: Could Cam Newton Land in Baltimore?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's talking to team doctors and "learning" about the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson resumed practicing on Sunday after missing the Ravens' first two weeks of training camp with his second positive COVID-19 test in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," said Jackson. "I got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it, keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there." Jackson would carry considerably less risk in fantasy drafts if he decides to get vaccinated before the season. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Jackson's current ADP is QB4 at 5.01 in 12-team PPR formats.