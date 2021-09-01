Late for Work 9/1: Could Cam Newton Land in Baltimore?
Is Baltimore a Landing Spot for Recently-Cut Cam Newton?. Arguably the most shocking cut on Tuesday was quarterback Cam Newton being released by the New England Patriots. According to ESPN, some believe Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick cut Newton after giving the former MVP "the option to be the backup or be released outright, out of respect." If true, Newton took the latter, ending his stint with the Patriots.www.baltimoreravens.com
Comments / 0