Lil Nas X Just Revealed ‘Montero’ Album Art

Lil Nas X has announced that his long-awaited debut album Montero will be released September 17 2021 via Columbia Records. Preceded by the previously-released singles "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", "Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)" and "Sun Goes Down", Montero is the follow-up to 2019's 7 EP, which featured Lil Nas X's hit "Old Town Road" as well as "Panini" and the Cardi B collaboration "Rodeo". "creating this album has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be," Lil Nas X said of Montero in a statement. "i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own." Watch a teaser for Montero, featuring a snippet of a new song, above.