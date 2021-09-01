Cancel
WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENTS IN THEIR 20'S NOW MAKE UP HIGHEST COVID-19 DEMOGRAPHIC

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wayne County, IN)--There’s been no letup in the daily number of Covid-19 cases in Wayne County. The county reported another 97 cases Tuesday with a positivity rate that has now risen to 13.3%. The demographics of local residents who have had Covid-19 are changing. For months, people in their 50’s made up the largest age group of those affected. With the recent rise in cases, people in their 20’s have now caught those in their 50’s. An updated Covid-19 map comes out later Wednesday.

