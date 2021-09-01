Cancel
Milton, GA

Class 7A blog: Out-of-state teams visit Collins Hill, Milton

By Todd Holcomb, , GHSF Daily
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Here are five games to watch this week in Class 7A:. *Rome at Cherokee: Cherokee, ranked No. 10, barely got by Class 6A Sequoyah 26-25 last week and dropped a little in the polls, although the Warriors had a big lead and were never in great danger. Rome, ranked No. 6 in 6A, should be a tougher test. Cherokee beat Rome 21-15 last season. Rome is better this year, so a Cherokee victory would restore faith on those that believe this is Cherokee’s best team in years.

SportsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Week 3 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, top-ranked Walton picked up a 3-1 win over North Cobb on Tuesday and Alpharetta replaced Lambert at No. 2. Forsyth Central improved to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 ranked Lambert and North Forsyth rounds out the top 5. Hillgrove replaced Newnan after the Cougars dropped three-straight losses.
FootballPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Class 4A Blog: Week 3 Primer

Week 3 will feature a grand total of 41 games, with three matchups ready to kickoff on Thursday. There will also be more teams on their bye weeks than this past week as 13 total teams will be off. Seven of the 13 teams on a bye this week will be Region 2 programs and the only two games being played in the classification’s largest region will be Hardaway at Callaway and Spencer will host Northside-Columbus.
Dekalb County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Week 3 Softball Rankings

East Coweta takes over the state’s highest class this week with North Forsyth, Harrison, Camden County and Mill Creek filling the top 5. North Gwinnett, Hillgrove, Colquitt County, Milton and Cherokee make up the top 10. Lassiter tops Class 6A and leads Buford, Pope, Dacula and River Ridge in the...
Gwinnett County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

List: Top-10 teams still seeking first No. 1 ranking

Collins Hill is No. 1 in the AJC rankings for the first time. The Gwinnett County school opened in 1994, but the Eagles’ wait to ascend to the top isn’t as tardy as it sounds. According to the GHSFHA, 253 of the GHSA’s 425 football-playing schools have never been ranked No. 1 in AJC polls that date to 1952. That includes 152 schools that opened before Collins Hill. Here are 23 teams good enough to be in their their top 10 this week but still chasing their first No. 1 ranking.
Forest Park, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

4 Questions with Forest Park head coach Rex Robertson

Today’s interviewee is Forest Park coach Rex Robertson, whose team ended a 12-game losing streak last week with a 36-15 victory over Morrow. Forest Park, the alma mater of Pro Football Hall of Famer Hines Ward, hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2000. Robertson, the program’s 14th coach in 20 years, is a Forest Park alumnus who had been Meadowcreek’s and Griffin’s offensive coordinator before being hired in 2020.
EducationPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern states have variety of methods for dealing with public, private schools

The GHSA will decide next month how to classify private schools, possibly having them compete in their own state playoffs starting in 2022-23. They already do that in Class A. If that happens, the GHSA will become the fourth state high school association in the South to separate public and private schools for all championships. Louisiana, Tennessee and Virginia already do.

