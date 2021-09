Ikea is struggling to supply around 1,000 product lines to UK customers, with Brexit and a shortage of lorry drivers to blame for the disruption.All 22 stores in the UK are experiencing problems and shoppers have reported some outlets completely running out of mattresses, among other items.The Swedish retailer has said that 10 per cent of all its products are affected by the shortages.Ikea is just one of a string of companies being hit by the impact of the current supply chain crisis.Last week, McDonald’s, Iceland, the Co-op and Greggs all admitted that they were facing difficulties with stock.The Wetherspoon...