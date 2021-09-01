Cancel
Gulfer release “Neighbours” video

Punknews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGulfer have released a video for their new song "Neighbours". The video was directed and edited by Sacha Cohen. The song is available digitally via Topshelf Records/Royal Mountain Records. Gulfer released Gulfer in 2020. Check out the video below.

