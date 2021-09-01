Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Herman Miller's Iconic Office Chair Now Contains 2.5 Pounds of Ocean-Bound Plastic

By Anna Gragert
hunker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love an eco-friendly update on classic furniture and home decor pieces, and that's exactly what has happened with Herman Miller's Aeron Chair. As part of the brand's membership in the NextWave Plastics initiative — which keeps plastics out of the ocean and in the economy — the top-selling seat created in 1994 will now have 2.5 pounds of ocean-bound plastic added to its body.

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Single Use Plastic#Iconic Office Chair#Nextwave Plastics#The Aeron Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentFast Company

Herman Miller’s iconic Aeron chair gets an eco-friendly upgrade

The Herman Miller Aeron is the world’s most iconic task chair, designed in 1994 for a world where people were spending increasing hours in front of their computer screens. Nearly 20 years later, the Aeron is still Herman Miller’s best-selling chair. And now, each Aeron chair will contain the equivalent of up to 114 plastic water bottles, as the company is using as much as 2.5 pounds of recycled, ocean-bound plastics in the Aeron—diverting the various plastic waste that’s found in close proximity to ocean shores.
Environmenthypebeast.com

Christopher Ward C60 #tide Builds On Use of Recycled Ocean Plastics

British brand Christopher Ward has added an environmentally focused new model to its C60 collection of dive watches using recycled ocean plastics. Expanding on last year’s release of a strap produced in partnership with #tide SA, a Swiss company that collects and recycles ocean plastics as yarn or granules for injection molding, the new C60 #tide dive watch features the #tide hashtag on its crown and caseback, both surrounded by rings of recycled blue #tide plastic.
Environmentfooddive.com

Chobani launches paper yogurt container as it moves away from plastic

Chobani is transitioning its Single-Serve Oat Blend yogurt from plastic into a paper-based cup. The new packaging, which took two years to develop, is expected to reach store shelves late this year. The oat yogurt cups join Chobani’s recent product innovations — oat milk, cold brew coffee and coffee creamers...
Home & Gardenpurewow.com

23 Plastic Storage Cabinets That Will Rid Your Space of Clutter Once and For All

Let’s be real: We could all use in our lives. No matter what it is that you’ve got laying around the house, things can pile up without a designated place to put them, and quickly. Besides, having all of your items on display in plain sight can be ... messy, to say the least. That’s where great plastic storage cabinets come in. Whether you need them for inside your home, garage or office, these clutter solutions can really transform a room with their sleek drawers, large doors and metal accessories. And thanks to our tireless research of the options below, you’re bound to find one here that suits your needs.
Interior Designyankodesign.com

These Top 10 Seating Solutions are inspired by your favorite Herman Miller chairs!

We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! We need a well-designed chair for all our tasks. And if they’re any slouchy heads like me here, you almost always find yourself slinking off into some goofy position! As comfy as these eccentric positions maybe, they’re dreadful for our vertebrae! They can have severe long-term effects on our back, and hence maintaining a straight and proper posture is critical. As important as it is to pick an aesthetically and visually pleasing chair design, we also need to pay attention to ergonomics and form. It needs to be comfortable, ergonomic, and good-looking! Quite a lot, isn’t it? So, we’ve curated a collection of chair designs for you that meet all these criteria! These innovative furniture designs are not only a boon to your back, and help you maintain a healthy posture, but are also super comfy to sink into, and will perfectly match the interiors of your modern homes. You can thank us later!
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

5 Best Chalk Markers To Create Amazing Signs and Designs

Have you admired the chalk signs adorning your favorite coffee shop? Chances are the design wasn't made with the same chalk sticks you used as a kid, but with chalk markers. These creative utensils provide the same chalk effect with a paint-like pigment that can be used on almost any smooth surface.
EnvironmentFast Company

Why we can no longer ignore the crisis of plastic buildup in the ocean

The statistics are staggering: At least 8 million tons of plastic leak into our oceans every year—the equivalent of dumping one garbage truck of plastic into the waters every minute. That’s expected to increase to two garbage trucks per minute by 2030 and four per minute by 2050, when estimates gauge that, by then, if left unchecked, there will be more plastics in the oceans by weight than fish.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Melt Into the Kasbah Outdoor Furniture Collection

We’re all about spending every last minute of summer outside, and Living Divani’s new outdoor furniture collection, Kasbah, is a completely customizable way of relaxing. Designed by David Lopez Quincoces, it includes a modular sofa that manages to be informal, elegant and delicate all at the same time. A solid wood frame is the base for its various elements – terminal, pouf and corner – that can be combined however you wish with cushions and a roller that function as an armrest or headrest, should the frame be used as a daybed.
Beauty & FashionInterior Design

Audrone Drungilaite Designs an Eco-Friendly Rug Collection for EMKO

Confetti on the floor is the detritus that marks a good party. This hand-tufted linen rug emulates the look, all while caring for the planet. When designer Audrone Drungilaite visited a manufacturer in Panevežys, Lithuania, and learned that yarn leftover from rug production is stored without a plan for future use, she had a brainwave. To a rug with a one-color ground (she chose caramel or royal blue) one could add contrasting tufts from the scrap materials available that day. Each rug is unique, but guidelines ensure consistency. There are always three pile heights within each 78- or 98-inch-square rug, and the colorful yarns are divided into seven groups (the more hues, the better the rug will look, Drungilaite notes). Through EMKO.
Boston, MAPosted by
Caught in Southie

Seaport Spotlight: Herman Miller

Whether you’re working from home or the office, the unsung hero of a productive workday is a supportive desk chair. Lucky for you, the furniture pioneer recently opened their first Boston storefront in the Seaport. Setting new standards of living and working since 1905, Herman Miller offers an array of modern office essentials and state-of-the-art ergonomic seating that can all be tested at their newest location. From performance seating to pillows, Herman Miller has everything needed to set up an at-home office or make that cubicle a bit more comfy.
Home & GardenWest Hawaii Today

Big space-saving ideas for small bathrooms

Q: Ed: I read your recent column on a glass wall shower stall to help a tight bathroom look a little more open. I’m remodeling my small bathroom and need to save space in the sink and toilet areas as well. Any space-saving ideas for those fixtures?. — Alan, Missouri.
plasticstoday.com

Plastic Aerosol Containers Ready for Prime Time

A well-known driving force behind packaging innovation is commercializing something that will help a product stand out on the shelf. To further that discussion, let’s look at aerosol containers. A vast majority of products dispensed via aerosol are in metal cans. It’s a packaging type that has resisted interlopers longer...
Interior Designt2conline.com

Some cues for selecting a washbasin for your luxury bathroom

Bathrooms make an essential part of the home. They furnish you with much-needed relaxation. For indulging in a refreshing bath and calming your senses, your bathroom plays a critical role. It is here that washbasins become a significant part of the entire bathroom arena. However, most individuals ignore this element, but you should not. The bathroom stays incomplete without a durable, functional, aesthetic, and well-structured washbasin. It complements your thematic concept and design of the bathroom accessories.
EnvironmentEarth 911

Infographic: 8 Million Tons of Plastic Waste Enters Our Oceans Yearly

Eight million tons. That’s how much plastic waste enters our oceans every year. Where does it all end up? How does it affect our planet?. This infographic from Waterlogic follows the plastic trail to the gigantic garbage patches that have accumulated across the major oceans of the world. Learn which countries border on the patches, how many pieces of plastic are swirling in each, and the devastating impact on our oceans, wildlife, and humans.
ElectronicsDesign Milk

Duravit SensoWash Starck f Toilet Is Flush With Under the Lid Technologies

With a collaborative partnership spanning over ten years, luxe German bathroom fitting manufacturer Duravit and iconic designer Philippe Starck have worked together to liberate the toilet from a mundane necessity into that of something of a design object. Beginning in 2010 with the unveiling of the Starck-designed SensoWash shower-toilet seat, the two have produced numerous contemporary iterations together, culminating in the latest shower-toilet – the Duravit SensoWash Starck f – a sleek minimalist commode with a bevy of built-in bidet technologies hidden underneath its lid.
Home & Gardendwell.com

Meet the New Body-Hugging Chair From Eco-Conscious Brand Noho

You’ve heard sitting is the new smoking, right? The light yet sturdy "noho move" chair leaves you sitting pretty—and protected ergonomically. There’s a reason why designers always return to chairs as miniature vision statements: Chairs are small-scale experiments in architecture and distilled exercises in accommodating the body’s need for comfort.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC Chicago

Countries Take Steps Toward Curbing Plastic Waste in Oceans

An intergovernmental conference has taken early steps toward drawing up an agreement to curb plastic pollution and marine litter around the world, which can choke off sea life, harm food safety and coastal tourism, and contribute to climate change. A draft resolution presented by Peru and Rwanda, and backed by...
Interior Designhomecrux.com

Stylish Burnt Cork Furniture by Noe Duchaufour-Lawrence

There are companies that are taking furniture design to the next level by introducing various modular styles. And then there are designers who are old school and choose cult over the state-of-the-art. French designer and architect Noe Duchaufour Lawrance is one from the latter group. Suggesting the obvious, the designer in collaboration with Made In Situ has designed Burnt Cork furniture collection, which reuses industrial waste for something valuable.
hunker.com

This Trick Removes Grease Stains From Plastic Food Containers in Minutes

It's no secret that plastic food containers aren't the most sustainable items. However, if you already have a stash on hand — or if you like to reuse takeout containers — it's worth trying to extend their lifespan by keeping them in good shape. This includes removing grease stains, which are commonly left behind by tomato-based sauces. The only catch? Those stains can be an actual headache to remove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy