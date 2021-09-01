Herman Miller's Iconic Office Chair Now Contains 2.5 Pounds of Ocean-Bound Plastic

We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! We need a well-designed chair for all our tasks. And if they’re any slouchy heads like me here, you almost always find yourself slinking off into some goofy position! As comfy as these eccentric positions maybe, they’re dreadful for our vertebrae! They can have severe long-term effects on our back, and hence maintaining a straight and proper posture is critical. As important as it is to pick an aesthetically and visually pleasing chair design, we also need to pay attention to ergonomics and form. It needs to be comfortable, ergonomic, and good-looking! Quite a lot, isn’t it? So, we’ve curated a collection of chair designs for you that meet all these criteria! These innovative furniture designs are not only a boon to your back, and help you maintain a healthy posture, but are also super comfy to sink into, and will perfectly match the interiors of your modern homes. You can thank us later!