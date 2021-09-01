Chelsea Star N'Golo Kanté Withdraws From France Squad After Suffering Ankle Injury

N'Golo Kanté has been replaced by Adrien Rabiot in the France squad after suffering an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old reported for international duty on Monday after Thomas Tuchel expressed concerns over a potential injury following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

The former Leicester City man was taken off at half-time at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as the Blues held out for a well-deserved point in Merseyside after going down to 10-men just prior to the interval, with Reece James conceding a controversial penalty.

As reported by Julien Maynard and GFFN, Kanté has withdrawn from the France squad after contracting ankle issues ahead of his country's clash against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday.

It was confirmed by Tuchel following the Liverpool clash that the World Cup winner had indeed injured his ankle on the stroke of half-time, following which he was taken off.

Speaking in his post-match press-conference on Saturday, the German boss said: "He (Kanté) is injured. He missed the Arsenal game because of pain in his ankle and inflammation.

"The (Liverpool) opponent fell in his ankle, twisted it again, and he had the same pain as before the Arsenal game. He (Kanté) was lacking force to accelerate, and we had to take him off."

Following the first international break of the 2021/22 campaign, Chelsea are set to play seven times in the space of a month, including key clashes against Tottenham, Manchester City and Juventus.

