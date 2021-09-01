Gators News: Volleyball falls to Stanford on the road

It is Wednesday, which means there are only two days that separate us from the return of college football. Along with the gridiron game comes other sports as well as Florida’s athletic programs awaken from their long summer slumbers. The volleyball team is one of two clubs already in action, starting its season out west before opening up at home this Sunday. Unfortunately, they stumbled a bit in their final road match but there is plenty of season left ahead. Here is a look at the latest news.

The No. 6 volleyball team fell to the No. 20 Stanford Cardinals out in California on Tuesday night in four sets for its first loss of the season. Stanford took the first two sets, after which Florida answered with a set win but the Cardinals sealed the deal in the fourth. The Gators open up their home schedule on Sunday against the No. 10 Minnesota Gophers with first serve slated for 2 p.m. EDT.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

