Gators News: Volleyball falls to Stanford on the road
It is Wednesday, which means there are only two days that separate us from the return of college football. Along with the gridiron game comes other sports as well as Florida’s athletic programs awaken from their long summer slumbers. The volleyball team is one of two clubs already in action, starting its season out west before opening up at home this Sunday. Unfortunately, they stumbled a bit in their final road match but there is plenty of season left ahead. Here is a look at the latest news.
The No. 6 volleyball team fell to the No. 20 Stanford Cardinals out in California on Tuesday night in four sets for its first loss of the season. Stanford took the first two sets, after which Florida answered with a set win but the Cardinals sealed the deal in the fourth. The Gators open up their home schedule on Sunday against the No. 10 Minnesota Gophers with first serve slated for 2 p.m. EDT.
Around the Swamp
- The Gators’ last meeting with Florida Atlantic was a wild one: The two teams have played three teams before Saturday night’s encounter at the Swamp.
- These five former Gators were part of the recent NFL roster cuts: A few former Gators received the unfortunate news this weekend, including Cam Newton.
- Florida is losing this edge rusher to the transfer portal: Chatfield doesn’t necessarily have to leave after entering his name in the portal.
- The Gators are one of the most talented teams in the country per 247Sports: Being ranked on this list is no small accomplishment.
