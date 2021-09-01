“Reader Emails,” Ratings, Jef/Robby, & Thoughts on BIP Episode 5

Again the biggest question I’ve been asked in the last week is “Who is the next Bachelor and when is it gonna be announced?” Everyone’s got their theories, everyone’s got their predictions, everyone’s got their assumptions. All I know is I haven’t heard anything different from when I reported Greg a few weeks back. If something changes or I hear something different, then I’ll report it. I will say this though: You know me, I’ve never really cared who got the gig. As long as there’s a season, that’s all I care about. Who they choose as the lead has never been of importance to me. But next season? We can bump that up a little bit, because I do kinda want to see Greg in that role. Why? Because I know how much that is going to set certain podcasters off in Bachelor Nation and how angry it’ll make them if he gets it. So for that reason, yeah, I’d love to see it. Whether or not he’ll be a good lead is irrelevant to me. I just wanna see those people be so beside themselves over a casting decision that they can’t see straight. And trust me, they will be. Just because it’ll bother them so much is kinda why I wanna see Greg now. And yes, I’ve heard everything all those people have – months ago. Like while Katie’s season was airing. But if I would’ve reported it, those people would’ve came for me. Yet they took it all as 100% fact, showed no proof, showed no evidence, had no one come forward to back up their opinion, yet, spread it all season like it was gospel. Yawn. #GrippoForBachelor!