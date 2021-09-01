Cancel
“Reader Emails,” Ratings, Jef/Robby, & Thoughts on BIP Episode 5

By Reality Steve
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sure you saw a couple weeks ago that Jef Holm had filed a restraining order against Robby Hayes. Well he dropped it the other day and Robby spoke out for the first time yesterday and, ummmmmm, just go read that article. Can anyone make sense about any of this situation? I sure can’t. It’s obviously he said/he said, but that story was such a clusterf**k. I have no idea what’s real and what isn’t, who’s lying and who isn’t, or what eventually will happen with this situation. But man, the whole thing is just so bizarre. But not the least bit surprising when we’re dealing with these two clowns. Drama has followed these guys ever since they were on the show. It’s never changed.

