Ronaldo vs Salah: Who is the undisputed Premier League GOAT Winger?

A lot of comparisons have been made between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo due to their consistent goal scoring, the success they bring to their teams and their lovely smiles.

But when looking at their respective Premier League tenures, which winger is the winner?

Ronaldo of course had an impressive time during his first stint with the Manchester Reds winning three league titles, a Champions League title and a Community Shield. Salah has not yet matched the amount of titles but he has won a Premier League title, a Champions League title and a Club World Cup with Liverpool.

When comparing the two megastars in terms of teams trophies (during their Premier League careers), CR7 just edges out Salah for now. This of course does not give an answer to our question as context is key for this matter.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ronaldo joined Manchester United the Summer after they had just won the league title for the third time in the past four seasons. This clearly shows Ronny joined the best team in the league at the time, which doesn’t make much of a challenge to win the league title again.

Salah differs in this fact as he joined a Liverpool side that had gone almost 30 years without a title and over a decade since winning a European title.

(Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

When taking these facts into account, it points to Salah’s one Premier League title being just as (if not more) impressive than Ronaldo’s three.

If we boil it down to the cold hard statistics then we see a bit of a favouring towards one icon other the other.

Cristiano has a very impressive 84 goals and 34 assists in 196 appearances for the second most successful team in the history of English football.

Mo however has an even more impressive 99 goals and 36 assists (at the time of writing this) in 161 appearances for the most successful team in the history of English football (and Chelsea).

It’s hard to argue against the statistics so I’m not going to.

To round this off, let’s have a gander at the individual achievements of the global sensations during their PL careers.

Starting with CR7, we see his shiny Ballon d’Or, two PFA Player of the Year awards and a singular Premier League Golden Boot. Ronaldo also accomplished a joint goal scoring record of 31 goals in a 38 game season that seemed almost unbreakable. Almost.

Now the attention turns to your King and mine, Mr Mo. Salah has got one PFA Player of the Year award, two PFA Fans Player of the Year awards and two Premier League Golden Boots. Mohamed Salah has also accomplished a goal scoring record of scoring 32 goals in a 38 game season.

Ron’s golden ball is very impressive, there is no doubt to that fact. Mo’s goal scoring record is also very impressive, there is no doubt about that. Also, Salah was robbed of his own golden ball but let’s not get into that.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

So when it comes to which of the footballing heavyweights has had the best Premier League career so far, I think the accolade has to go to the one true King of the wing: Mohamed Salah.

However, I welcome Ronaldo to the league with open arms and hope he can provide Salah with some much needed competition for the best attacker in the league. I can’t wait to see the mega powers collide and see who comes out on top.