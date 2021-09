It’s only natural for life to change as new technologies emerge. Programmable coffee makers let us brew the perfect cup of coffee, sensors let us know when a vehicle enters our blind spot, and smart surveillance systems let us see who’s outside without leaving the couch. The same rule applies to the workforce: as new technologies emerge, the way we do our work changes. From automation to the Industrial Internet of Things, here are just a few examples of how technology will change the future of work.