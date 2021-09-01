A look at every former Wisconsin Badger in the NFL to make a 53-man roster
NFL cut-down day has come and gone, as every team is now down to the required 53-man roster with the season now a few weeks away. There were plenty of former Wisconsin Badgers on the roster bubble throughout the last few weeks. While numerous Wisconsin products are stars in the league and were locks to make the cut, it was the story of the fringe players that was worth monitoring throughout the last week.badgerswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0