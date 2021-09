Today the first promo officially emerged for The Good Doctor season 5, and we like to think it’s enough to make you wonder all sorts of things. Take, for example, whether or not Shaun and Lea are really going to get married. We’ll be the first to admit that we didn’t think we’d be getting to this milestone so quickly, and maybe we actually aren’t. There is a good chance that we see flash-forwards or something else early on; if we are at the wedding, odds are it happens within the first few episodes. The show hasn’t been in production for so long that they are countless episodes ahead of the game.