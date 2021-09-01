Cancel
New York City, NY

Google is postponing its reopening until January amid surging Covid-19 cases

By Troy Wolverton
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle LLC is once again delaying the full reopening of its offices. With the Covid-19 pandemic persisting, the tech giant will allow employees to continue to work remotely until at least Jan. 10, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Tuesday. The company will allow its offices around the world to make their own determinations about when to reopen after that, based on local coronavirus conditions, he said. Google will give employees 30 days notice before they will be required to return to the office, Pichai said.

