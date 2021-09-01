‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Opens Up About Being Removed From Delta Flight
Heels star Stephen Amell has opened up about getting removed from a Delta flight back in June, saying he is “deeply ashamed” about the incident. After reportedly getting into an argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, the former Arrow lead was kicked off a Delta flight in Austin, Texas — and he is not shying away from the issue. Appearing on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, Amell jumped right into the topic and explained what happened.www.tvinsider.com
