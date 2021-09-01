Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Opens Up About Being Removed From Delta Flight

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeels star Stephen Amell has opened up about getting removed from a Delta flight back in June, saying he is “deeply ashamed” about the incident. After reportedly getting into an argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, the former Arrow lead was kicked off a Delta flight in Austin, Texas — and he is not shying away from the issue. Appearing on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, Amell jumped right into the topic and explained what happened.

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rosenbaum
Person
Stephen Amell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Arrow#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Stephen Amell 'ashamed' of behaviour that got him kicked off a flight

Stephen Amell feels “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour which caused him to be kicked off a flight. The ‘Arrow’ actor was removed from a Delta Airlines flight earlier this year for getting too loud during a drunken argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean, and has now said he regrets his actions.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Arrow Vet Stephen Amell Shamefully Explains Why He Was Drunkenly Kicked Off A Plane

A couple of months prior to Stephen Amell's new series Heels' debut on Starz, the Arrow vet made headlines not for his fictional roles, but for the loud and disruptive role he played on an airplane over the summer. As fans may recall, Amell was removed from a plane prior to takeoff back in June after he'd allegedly been yelling at his wife Cassandra Jean Amell. The actor hadn't spoken too much about it in the aftermath, but Amell has now offered up a full explanation behind the incident, and willingly admits that everything was his fault.
TV & Videoshot969boston.com

Stephen Amell Q&A Megacon Orlando 2021

This is part of Stephen Amell’s Q&A panel at Megacon Orlando 2021. Enjoy! Star of Arrow, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more movies and shows!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or like our Facebook page and subscribe to us on YouTube!
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Stephen Amell says he's "deeply ashamed" after argument with his wife that led to him being asked to leave a plane

"What happened was -- and it's very, very simple -- I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane," the Heels star and Arrow vet said on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You. Amell called the incident "really, really shameful," adding: "And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don't necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don't drink in a public place if you can't handle your sh*t."
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen Amell Says An Arrow Revival On HBO Max Or Netflix Would Be Amazing

Early last year, the Arrowverse lost its founding series as Arrow concluded after its game-changing eight-season run. Even though Oliver Queen perished in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, the fact that the franchise is still going strong leaves the door open for a potential return for the Emerald Archer at a later date. Something that star Stephen Amell would definitely be up for, provided it was a limited or miniseries revival.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why It's So Fun To Play A Villain, According To Heels' Stephen Amell And Alexander Ludwig

Spoilers below for the third episode of Starz's Heels, so be warned!. For its third outing, the wrestling-imbued cable drama Heels brought a legitimate wrestler into the mix with former WWE superstar and current AEW fave CM Punk as the blood-loving Ricky Rabies. As awesome as that appearance was, the biggest moment for the show's central story involved Alexander Ludwig's Ace Spade finally giving into the advice from Stephen Amell's Jack that he should just embrace the fan backlash and the screwjob by becoming a villain within the DWL. Now we've got both Spade brothers truly living up to the show's title.
NFLbleedingcool.com

Heels: Stephen Amell Goes Meta, Shares Wild Bill Story as Jack Spade

In our previous look at Sunday night's episode of STARZ's Heels, we learned that Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) back under the same roof again with their mom Carol (Alice Barrett) might be the very thing the brothers need to get DWL moving in the right direction. We also know that they'll be getting some unexpected help from Wild Bill (Chris Bauer), who finds himself "persona non grata" after some public behavior gets some very public attention. In fact, there was the matter of a glowing title belt in a preview released over the weekend that might have been one of the things that lit the fuse (more on that in a minute). Now with only hours to go before "Cutting Promo" hits the STARZ ring, Amell is taking to Instagram for a little "meta" action.
WWEringsidenews.com

Stephen Amell Could See Himself Wrestling Britt Baker

Stephen Amell gets in plenty of altercations as his character, Jack Spade, on the Starz show Heels, but he’s only getting started. He has his eye on another opponent from the AEW roster, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker. Amell joked around with CM Punk during a recent live stream that...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares tragic news and it'll break your heart

Ginger Zee is well aware of the hardships that come as part of her job with Good Morning America, and she's willing to break the hard news if it means spreading awareness. ABC's chief meteorologist shared a post on Monday morning that left many of her followers in a state of shock and sadness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy