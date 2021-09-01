‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Opens Up About Being Removed From Delta Flight

In our previous look at Sunday night's episode of STARZ's Heels, we learned that Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) back under the same roof again with their mom Carol (Alice Barrett) might be the very thing the brothers need to get DWL moving in the right direction. We also know that they'll be getting some unexpected help from Wild Bill (Chris Bauer), who finds himself "persona non grata" after some public behavior gets some very public attention. In fact, there was the matter of a glowing title belt in a preview released over the weekend that might have been one of the things that lit the fuse (more on that in a minute). Now with only hours to go before "Cutting Promo" hits the STARZ ring, Amell is taking to Instagram for a little "meta" action.