Jorginho Fires 'Angry' Dig at Chelsea Critics Who 'Underestimated' Him

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Jorginho has spoken out to his critics as he prepares for another season at Chelsea.

The Italian midfielder arrived at the club in 2018, with Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup titles to his name since joining.

He also enjoyed a stellar Euro 2020, in which he helped guide his country to victory thanks to a penalty shootout win in the final against England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KAwc_0bjOv3My00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In an interview with The Players' Tribune, Jorginho talked about his time at the Blues so far.

What Jorginho said

When speaking about his initial arrival, he said: "We all remember what they were saying, right? I was too slow. I was too weak. I was Sarri’s son. Man, it made me so angry.

"But listen, they underestimated me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rVmf_0bjOv3My00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite an impressive first season at Chelsea the Italian international still had doubters, but he was keen to prove them wrong.

He said: "I just used the criticism as fuel. I was thinking, These people are going to be embarrassed."

Jorginho now has his hands on four European winner's medals for club and country, three of which have come in the last four months.

His success has allowed him to respond to any critics he may have left, in which he says: "And now I’m sitting here with a Europa League title and a Champions League title. So to all the critics, I just want to say one thing.

"Thank you. Really, thank you all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3uXH_0bjOv3My00
EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Chelsea's no.5 has already enjoyed a strong start to the season, having scored a crucial penalty during the shootout against Villarreal in the Super Cup win at the beginning of the campaign.

He has also featured in every Premier League game so far this season, with the 29-year-old starting as he means to go on.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
