Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bank of England names Huw Pill as new chief economist

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vod94_0bjOuc5f00
The Bank of England has hired former Goldman Sachs and European Central Bank veteran Huw Pill as its new chief economist. (PA Wire)

The Bank of England has hired former Goldman Sachs and European Central Bank veteran Huw Pill as its new chief economist.

Mr Pill will start in the role on September 6, replacing Andy Haldane, who announced in April he was leaving the Bank after 32 years to head up the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.

Mr Pill will also become executive director of monetary analysis and will sit on the Bank’s interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The appointment sees him return to the Bank, where he worked as an economist in the early 1990s.

Since then his career has seen him hold a series of senior posts at the European Central Bank, before becoming chief European economist at investment bank Goldman Sachs and most recently senior lecturer at Harvard Business School – a role he has held since 2018.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said: “Huw will make a major contribution to monetary policy – and to the broader work of the Bank.

“I greatly look forward to working with him.”

Mr Pill will report to the Bank’s deputy governor for monetary policy, Ben Broadbent.

Mr Broadbent said Mr Pill’s “breadth of experience across monetary policy, economic research and financial markets will be invaluable to the Bank and the MPC”.

Mr Pill said: “It is a great privilege to rejoin the Bank and have the opportunity to contribute to the work of the MPC and the Bank more broadly at what remains a challenging time for monetary policy and central banking.”

He becomes the latest former Goldman Sachs economist to join the Bank, with Mr Broadbent also having worked there, while former Bank governor Mark Carney spent 13 years as an investment banker at the US group.

Mr Pill studied economics for an undergraduate degree at the University of Oxford before earning his doctorate in economics from Stanford University in 1995.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carney
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Bank#Uk#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#Mpc#The European Central Bank#Harvard Business School#The University Of Oxford#Stanford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
Businesskfgo.com

UK public inflation expectations hold steady in August: Citi/YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) – British households’ predictions for inflation were little changed last month, according to a survey on Monday that will likely reassure Bank of England officials that expectations of higher prices are not becoming entrenched. U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov said expectations for inflation over the coming 12...
Businessinvesting.com

BoE's Saunders says interest rates may rise next year

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England may need to raise interest rates next year if growth continues and inflation becomes stickier, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said on Tuesday. Saunders, who last month voted for an early stop to the BoE's 895 billion pound ($1.24 trillion) bond-buying stimulus...
Retailyicaiglobal.com

Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index Drops for Fifth Straight Month

(Yicai Global) Sept. 7 -- Confidence in China’s economy fell for a fifth month in a row, according to chief economists polled by Yicai Global. The Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index slid to 51.03 this month, but remained above the expansionary mark of 50 due to the positive expectations about China’s economy in the coming months, the survey Yicai Global’s sister publication Yicai released yesterday showed.
Economymix929.com

Analysis-A City divided? London tackles Brexit with twin-track finance

LONDON (Reuters) – High in the skyscrapers that have taken root in its warren of medieval streets, City of London grandees are plotting a post-Brexit regulatory revamp to rival New York. The City, as London’s traditional financial heartland is known, has retained little direct access to the European Union financial...
BusinessNBC New York

UK Seeing a ‘Massive Adjustment' in Labor Market, LSE Director Says

British businesses have been blighted by a combination of worker shortages and supply chain disruptions that have sent wages and prices skywards across a range of sectors. The U.K. consumer price index climbed 2.1% in the year to July, above the Bank of England's target, having hit 2.5% in June, its highest reading since August 2018.
Businessnafoa.org

Hear from S&Ps Chief Economist at #NAFOAFALL21

Chief Economist from Standard and Poor's Rating Service to be Featured at #NAFOAFALL21. Beth Ann Bovino is the U.S. Chief Economist at Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. She develops S&P’s U.S. economic forecasts and authors the monthly, quarterly, and weekly forecasts. Beth Ann will be joined by Aaron Klein, Economic...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Central Bank Meetings in Focus

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Tuesday, but remained near recent lows after last week’s frail jobs report, while attention turns to a number of central bank meetings during the week. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other...
Marketsinvesting.com

Euro May Hit Ceiling as ECB Decision Approaches

(Bloomberg) -- Don’t read too much into the euro’s recent bout of strength -- its headwinds are continuing to swirl. The common currency has advanced nearly 2% since Aug. 20 as dovish signals from the Federal Reserve weighed on the dollar. Yet with the European Central Bank’s policy decision just around the corner, and the pandemic damping the prospect of a hawkish shift, it may be running out of steam.
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

Independent Financial names new head of middle market banking

Independent Financial has named Michael Keith as Head of Middle Market Banking for North Texas. Independent Financial operates as a financial services company with locations throughout Texas and in the Colorado Front Range region. Keith started in his position with Independent Financial on August 30, and will focus on serving...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD flat, but not for long, ECB Thursday could shake it up

EUR/USD is the one to watch this Thursday, hawks circle over Frankfurt. US dollar testing critical daily dynamic resistance, bulls on guard. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is flat at the start of Sydney's trade, clinging to near 1.1850 and between a low of 1.1840 and a high of 1.1846.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats after cautious RBA decision

The Australian dollar retreated after the relatively cautious interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10%, where they have been in the past 13 months. The bank also left its quantitative easing policy unchanged, pledging to buy A$4 billion per week until mid-February. This was a $A1 billion decline from its recent purchases. The cautious tone was mostly because Australia is currently battling a new wave of the pandemic in New South Wales and Victoria.
MarketsDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update

Delta variant concerns and political considerations are changing the narrative around the BOC, RBA, and RBNZ as September begins. The RBA has announced a ‘lower for longer’ strategy – reducing its asset purchases but extending the time horizon of purchases – while the BOC may temper its own stimulus withdrawal.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Focus Now on Central Bank Policy Decisions

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, remaining near recent lows. Investors now await a central bank policy decision from Australia, and other central bank decisions due throughout the week, for any clues that they will begin asset tapering. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
MarketsBenzinga

South Africa's Markets Regulator Becomes The Latest To Crack Down On Binance

South Africa’s financial watchdog is the latest financial markets regulator to issue a public warning against the crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA) issued a press release on Friday warning the public to be cautious when dealing with the Binance Group. The regulator also declared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy