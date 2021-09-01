Hobe Sound Community Chest Awards $45,000 to Tykes & Teens
Funding to support Hobe Sound school-based and outpatient services, Project Graduation and Project TEACH. September 1, 2021 – Hobe Sound Community Chest has awarded $45,000 to Tykes & Teens, a leading provider of the highest quality, evidence-based mental health services and programs for children and adolescents for 25 years. The funding will support children’s mental health services in Hobe Sound, including Tykes & Teens’ school-based services and outpatient services, as well as Project Graduation and Project TEACH (Training and Educating All Child Healers) program.southfloridahospitalnews.com
