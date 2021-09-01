Cancel
Hughes puts Intelligentsia to the test at Salisbury

Pat Dobbs and Intelligentsia (left) wining the bet365 EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newbury (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Richard Hughes is optimistic that Intelligentsia will be up to the challenge at Group Three level in the Ire Incentive Scheme Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury

Intelligentsia, who is owned by the Queen, won on her racecourse debut in a maiden at Newbury in July.

The form from that performance has looked increasingly credible, with the runner-up Majestic Glory going on to win her next two starts.

She might run a bit green, because she didn't learn a whole lot on the first day, but she's very professional in everything she does

The second of those victories came in the Group Three Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket early last month when Andrew Balding’s filly prevailed by a length from Godolphin’s Wild Beauty.

Reflecting on Intelligentsia’s successful debut, Hughes said: “She couldn’t have done it any easier on the day – we were very pleased.

“She made all that day, and it’s going to be a different ball game on Thursday.

“She might run a bit green, because she didn’t learn a whole lot on the first day, but she’s very professional in everything she does.

“We’re very happy with her and we’re hoping we’ll have fast ground. Drawn 11 of 12 isn’t the best, but hopefully she can overcome that.”

Well-fancied for the six-furlong contest is Kevin Philippart De Foy’s Pearl Glory, who has an unblemished record of two runs and two narrow victories.

Her first triumph came at Lingfield in July, after which she was successful again when taking another novice against the colts at this track two weeks ago.

“She is a course-and-distance winner,” said Philippart De Foy.

“She won over there 13 days ago, so we know she handles the track. She’s won her first two – and she beat quite a nice horse on her last outing.

“It’s a step up in class, but we’ve been happy with our filly since the last run and we are expecting her to run a good race.

“She beat what she had to beat in her first two races, and the form of both horses that she beat was pretty good – so it’s quite logical.

“She’s been sold to an American client who was keen to run in the Group Three.

“We are going there, we think she is in the right race and she is entitled to be there.”

Clive Cox’s Crazyland will take her chance too after finishing sixth in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot – with Tom Dascombe’s Delmona in the mix as well, having finished third in the same race and then gone on to be placed in Listed contests over the minimum trip at Deauville and Newbury.

Balding’s Dubai Jewel steps up in grade and is seeking a hat-trick, having won six-furlong novice contests at Windsor and Newbury.

Mick Channon’s Minnamoolka has also been triumphant on her last two runs, including over this course and distance last week, and takes on Group company for the first time – whereas Keith Dalgleish’s Misty Ayr makes the long trip south after already running in black-type races on three occasions, most recently when seventh in the Lowther Stakes at York.

Michael Bell’s Tardis is another bidding for a third consecutive win, stepping up in trip after taking the Listed St Hugh’s Stakes at Newbury on her last outing and a Bath maiden the time before that.

William Haggas runs Carlisle maiden winner Perfect News; Robyn Brisland is represented by Porsche Cavalier, and William Stone’s Romantic Time and Richard Spencer’s Unfinishedsympathy complete the field of 12.

